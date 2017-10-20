Trash bash gives students chance to clean after Homecoming parade





Filed under Homecoming, News

A community-wide “Trash Bash” cleanup will be 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, following the Homecoming parade.

This Eastern tradition allows students and community members to help clean up the parade route.

Beth Gillespie, interim director of Civic Engagement and Volunteerism, said the Trash Bash has been happening for a few years, because it is critical people clean up the community.

Last year, there were enough volunteers to be split up into two smaller groups, she said. One group picked up trash at the beginning of the parade route, and the other group started at the end of the parade route, so the work was split evenly, Gillespie said.

The Civic Engagement and Volunteerism Office hopes there will be enough volunteers to do the same this year.

The Civic Engagement and Volunteerism Office will provide trash bags and gloves for volunteers, Gillespie said.

She said this would be a great opportunity for groups of students or registered student organizations to participate in bettering the community.

“We would be grateful for their help that day,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie said it is really important that Eastern has the parade, but it is also important that students and community members leave Charleston clean and pick up anything left behind.

Since Eastern is putting on the parade, it is students, staff and faculty’s responsibility to clean up and keep Charleston clean, she added.

“If a candy wrapper is left behind, we want to make sure it gets picked up,” Gillespie said.

She said at last year’s Trash Bash Community Cleanup, no recyclable items were left behind.

She said volunteering and participating in the cleanup is an easy way to make a significant difference.

“We have to take care of the planet and community we are a part of,” Gillespie said.

People interested in participating in the cleanup can do so by visiting the Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteerism’s webpage.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.