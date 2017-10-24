Lecture to talk about India’s greatest mathematician





The work of Srinivasa Ramanujan, called India’s greatest mathematician, will be discussed at the third annual Perry Lectures.

The lectures are made possible with an endowment from former Eastern President William Perry, who started the lectures.

The two talks are being hosted by the mathematics and computer sciences department. They are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at room 2231 in Old Main.

Bruce Berndt will give the lectures.

The first lecture will be an overview of the notebooks and Ramanujan’s life. The second lecture will give a more in-depth look at Ramanujan’s work and discoveries.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.