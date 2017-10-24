Cherish your time, treat yourself





Time really does fly when you are having fun. It also flies when working multiple jobs, drowning in assignments every night, and accepting four hours of sleep as a good night’s rest.

With midterms and Homecoming week already behind us and Thanksgiving break approaching, it is hard to believe that it is already week 10 of the semester.

When I was a freshman, it seemed like my time as a college student, a panther, and a youth invincible to the impending responsibilities of adulthood would never end.

Now, as a junior, I can hear and feel every grain of sand that drops to the other end of my timer.

The older we get, the longer the days feel and the shorter the years seem. Although some days feel like 24 hours are too much, 365 days are simply not enough.

Time is something we cannot escape. With every year I tack onto my life, time seems to pick up 10 paces, and although I cannot stop time, I can choose to cherish it.

Living in the present is the best defense against time.

That is not to say I have not spent my fair amount of time dwelling in the past, allowing all of my mistakes to tear away at me, no matter how minor. Whether it be replaying an awkward run in I had on campus with someone on repeat in my head or tearing

myself apart over a less than impressive grade on a project, I have been a victim to my regrets of yesterday.

Instead of succumbing and falling into the deepest pits of wallowing, I try to use the past to propel me forward through the day.

Instead of wasting today to criticize myself on what I did yesterday, I use the past to remind me of what I know now and can use to improve today.

The same goes for the future.

The amount of nights I have spent tossing and turning while my brain turned itself upside down and inside out trying to fathom what the future holds for me is infinite.

The amount of time worrying about the future and dwelling in the past has taken from me is precious and cannot be replaced.

Living in the moment is easier said than done, but it is something I strive to do every day. These four or more years we have in college are the only opportunity we have to be truly selfish with our time.

Dedicating time to our studies and building a foundation for our professional lives after college is important, but so is taking advantage of this time we have to fully indulge in ourselves.

For me, it can be as little as treating myself to a large white chocolate mocha latte from Starbucks or washing my bed sheets before I go to bed so I can fall asleep engulfed in a fresh scent and the lingering warmth from the dryer.

Or it can be as big taking a spontaneous trip to the mall in Champaign or Tuscola with my best friends to participate in some much needed retail therapy (disclaimer: your wallet or bank account may not feel better, but I promise its only collateral damage). However you choose to remind yourself of the preciousness of time and relieve yourself of the weight of yesterday and tomorrow, always remember:

You are only young once. This time is not always going to be perfect, but it is yours entirely. Spend it wisely so you can remember it fondly.

Carole Hodorowicz is junior journalism major. She can be reached at 581-2812 or at cdhodorowicz@eiu.edu.