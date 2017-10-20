Yell like Hell to encourage school spirit





Filed under Homecoming, News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

To help get everyone ready for Saturday’s football game, the ‘Yell Like Hell’ pep rally is planned for 7 p.m. Friday in McAfee Gym.

Yell like Hell will consist of a cheer competition between different organizations.

The EIU Dance team, Pink Panthers and Panther Marching Band will also perform.

“Everyone’s getting involved. That’s the best part,” Jessica Jimerson, co-coordinator of Yell Like Hell, said.

Jimerson said Yell Like Hell is one of the biggest events that happens throughout the week.

“Yell Like Hell is the last thing to end Homecoming Week to show school spirit,” she said. “I want everyone to have fun, bring their A-game and still represent EIU as a whole.”

While there is a competitive side to the pep rally, the organizations participating still get along.

“They playfully compete with each other, but they’re all pretty cool with each other,” Jimerson said.

Jimerson said it has been an enjoyable experience planning the pep rally.

“You get to see the university through a whole new light,” she said. “It’s been pleasurable.”

To get ready for the rally, Jimerson has been contacting all the Greek and registered student organizations on campus, and putting together schedules and practices before the show.

One misconception some people have of Yell Like Hell is that it is only for Greek Students, Jimerson said.

However, there is both a Greek and RSO division in the rally.

Jimerson said she is ready to see everyone compete on Friday.

“Everyone (will be) in the stands cheering for their groups and their Greeks and their RSOs and things like that,” she said. “I can’t wait.”

Cassie Buchman can be reached at 581-2812 or cjbuchman@eiu.edu