Gallery: Another year of Boys State has come and gone

Jonathan Bozarth, a rising senior from Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City, wears a patritotic themed hat and holds his teams flag Thursday during a speech from state treasurer Michael Frerichs at the Illinois Premier Boys State conference. Bozarth said the one thing he took away from this week was, “being able to step out of your comfort zone.”

Analicia Haynes

June 16, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs gives a speech to the participants of the Illinois Premier Boys State conference Thursday in Lantz Arena. Frerichs talked about his time spent as a member of Boys State and gave audience members advice on how to be a leader.

Analicia Haynes
A group of high school boys sit in Lantz Arena Thursday night as they listen to a presenation by Michael Frerichs, the state treasurer, during the Illinois Premier Boys State conference.

Analicia Haynes
Jacob Goertz, a rising senior from Western high school in Barr, listens to state treasurer Michael Frerichs Thursday in Lantz Arena. Goertz and his county said they decided to wear togas in order to “stand out from everyone else.”

Analicia Haynes
Casey Wells (left), a rising senior at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, raises his hand to ask Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs a question Thursday night during the Illinois Premier Boys State conference. Wells and his “commander” Joseph Douglas (right), a rising senior from Proviso East high school in Maywood, said one thing they took away from the week was the overall experience. “I’ll never forget this,” Douglas said as his teammates starred at him with admiration calling him their “master chief.”

Analicia Haynes
