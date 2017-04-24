Gatrell chosen as new provost, vp for academic affairs





Jay Gatrell, vice provost for faculty affairs and research at Bellarmine University, has been chosen as Eastern’s next provost.

According to a press release, his appointment goes into effect July 1.

Gatrell was chosen from among 30 applicants.

Eastern President David Glassman said in the press release that Gatrell stood out because of his professional experience and achievements as well as his “high level of energy and personable approach to leadership.”

Gatrell will replace current Provost Blair Lord, who announced last year that he will retire at the end of June.

In the press release, Gatrell said he looks forward to collaborating with faculty and begin charting new pathways for student success.

As provost, Gatrell will serve as chief academic officer of the university, responsible for academic and senior-level internal leadership.

He will also supervise and guide the work of senior academic staff and college deans, per the press release.