Students on a roll making sushi

A line of students eager to make their own sushi stretched from one side of the Grand Ballroom to the exit for “Konnichiwa: Roll Your Own Sushi” Tuesday afternoon.

After students rolled their sushi, they waited in line for it to be cut.

From there, it was then placed in Chinese take-out boxes, also known as oyster pails for their original purpose of holding oysters.

Katie Caulkins, the University Board cultural arts coordinator, stood at the end of the table and taught and assisted students who rolled sushi.

She said she learned how to make sushi from YouTube videos and from the help of Kristin Hupp, Panther Catering unit director.

Grace Eldridge, freshman theatre arts major, said she loves sushi and was excited to learn how to make it.

Although Kaito Mochida is an international student from Japan, the sophomore journalism major said he had never rolled his own sushi before.

Mochida said his family in Japan usually makes another kind of sushi called nigiri or nigirizushi, which is a raw piece of fish pressed over a small ball or cube of rice.

Some students put avocado on their sushi, but Mochida said it was strange.

“They don’t put avocado on sushi in Japan,” he said.

Origami paper, along with instructions and examples were available for attendees to craft while waiting for their sushi to be cut.

Another table had pens for calligraphy and paper to make paper lanterns. Both of these crafts also had instructions available for participants.

Caulkins said the UB combined the Chinese traditions of paper lantern making and calligraphy with sushi making and origami from Japan, because the UB wanted crafts that fit the theme of Asian Heritage Month.

Freshman chemistry major Katy Bridges said she came to “Konnichiwa” because she loves sushi and wanted to try making all the crafts.

Nathan Bartholomew, freshman physics major, said he wouldd never had sushi so he thought he would come out and try it. He said he also learned how to make a paper crane.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.