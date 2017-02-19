Center for Global Diversity will host sixth annual symposium set for Tuesday





Juan Salgado, president and CEO of Chicago’s Instituto del Progreso Latino, will present a keynote address, as a part of the sixth annual symposium of Eastern’s Interdisciplinary Center for Global Diversity on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Salgado has been nationally recognized for his work with the educational, political and economic advancement of the Latino community. He has been recognized by the White House in 2011 as one of 13 people serving as “Champions of Change” in their communities.

He was selected to join the MacArthur Fellow Class of 2015, to recognize “his strong community leadership and his innovative approach to education in the Latino immigrant community,” the press release said.

Salgado’s speech, “Your Voice Matters,” is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Arcola/Tuscola Room of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

The symposium itself is set to start at 9 a.m. and consist of half-hour talks from people from Eastern.

Sessions will include “Intrahousehold Bargaining and Child Health Outcomes in Ghana,” presented by Ahmed Salim Nuhu at 9:45 a.m., “Pauli Murray: A One-Woman Civil Rights Movement,” given by Austin Mejdrich at 10:15 a.m., “Black Hands, White Profits: Critical Role Black Laborers Played in Rhode Island Maritime Economy, 1750-1800,” presented by Charles Foy at 11 a.m. and “Examining the Relationship Between Social Exclusion, Mentoring and Self-Efficacy Among Minority College Students in Mathematics,” by Kamille Hayslett at 11:30 a.m.

After a lunch break and Salgado’s keynote, the afternoon sessions will start with “How Dialogical Are We Really? Insights Gleaned from (Un)dialogical Moments,” with Chigozirim Utah at 3 p.m., followed by “Task-Technology Fit and Culture: Perceptions of and Communication Media Preferences for the Task of Delivering Bad News,” presented by Rina Wang at 3:30 p.m.

The final session will be at 4p.m., and called “Uncomfortable Truth of ‘Comfort Women’: Japanese Military Sex Slavery in World War II,” presented by Jinhee Lee.

The symposium is free and open to the public.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com