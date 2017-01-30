Gallery: Pottery spinning wheel class at Mattoon High School

Mattoon High School Art Teacher Janahn Kolden demosntrates proper technique for spinning clay on a pottery wheel during a class at the high school. Kolden is teaching her third consecutive (fifth overall) pottery wheel class. She said she started teaching the classes to the public after being asked to from interested individuals. Kolden said she hopes the members of the 6-session class will be able to make some pottery they are able to either place on a mantle or hopefully eat out of.

Justin Brown