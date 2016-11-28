Faculty Senate to discuss downsizing





Filed under News

Faculty Senate will talk about possibly downsizing and voting on a new replacement for a Council on Academic Affairs member in their next meeting tomorrow at 2 p.m. in room 4440 of the Booth Library.

Vice Chair of the Faculty Senate Jeffrey Stowell said an item that may be discussed is downsizing the senate.

Stowell said senate chair Jemmie Robertson has brought up downsizing the senate from 15 to 12 members. Stowell also said the subcommittees made up of senate members may be combined as well.

“We are looking for a replacement for Marita Gronnvoll while she is on sabbatical,” Stowell said.

Stowell said he has found another potential replacement for the CAA from the College of Arts and Humanities.

If the vote for this potential replacement passes, then all the vacancies for the spring semester will be filled.

Stowell said the senate is usually proactive in its work, deciding whom to hear from and why but this semester it was more reactionary in how it has operated overall.

The senate’s conversations have mainly revolved around how the members should handle the Vitalization project, which is a project headed up by Eastern’s president David Glassman to help the school rebound from a difficult previous school year because of the gridlock in Springfield.

Samuel Nusbaum can be reached at 581-2812 or at scnusbaum@eiu.edu.