EIU Pride to host Student Drag Show

Filed under News

Performers will strut their stuff at this year’s Student Drag Show, set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seventh Street Underground of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Admission to the show is $3. All proceeds will go to funding the upcoming Diva Drag Show.

This show is hosted by EIU Pride and is a drag show put on entirely by Eastern students.

EIU Pride President Siobhan Doherty said this show began last year because there were members of Pride interested in drag.

They thought it would be a fun way to raise money, she said.

Alex Woolley, a junior 2D studio art major, said they found their passion for drag through this activity.

“It is important as a space available for performers on campus,” Woolley said. “It gives resources and space for all students who want to perform in drag to try it, explore it and show their art through it.”

Woolley said they began their drag career doing makeup and then performed for the first time at the student show in March. Woolley said they know drag is something they want to do for the rest of their life.

“Without these, there aren’t really any gay bars or queer spaces in the area that host events with drag performers,” Woolley said. “This gives students the opportunity to stay on campus and see what drag is, what drag performers do, and is just really important for overall exposure.”

Along with helping to host the Student Drag Show, Woolley will open with a performance. They will also perform at the upcoming Diva Drag Show.

Doherty said this show provides a great opportunity for students to experiment with drag as well as gives them a place to perform in drag if they are nervous and unsure of where to do it.

“Drag can be intimidating to break into because of all the beautiful and really talented queens in bars performing, and if you’re young or just inexperienced it can be a little daunting, but it’s just fun,” Doherty said. “It’s a great way to express yourself and just perform and show a side of you that you probably don’t get to show a lot.”

The Student Drag Show will be the first time performing for a lot of students, she said.

Woolley said for students attending a drag show for the first time, it is a good idea to do some research as to be more informed on what to expect and how to act.

“Keep an eye out on Pride’s Facebook page and for flyers in the halls that talk about tips and etiquette as an audience member,” Woolley said. “Bring tips, and tip your performers.”

Kendra Hennis can be reached at 581-2812 or at kehennis@eiu.edu.