Eastern baseball team to host open tryouts Sep. 1





Filed under Baseball, Sports

Coming off an improving season, the Eastern baseball team is searching to add more depth.

The Panthers will host an open walk-on tryout Friday, Sep. 1 at Coaches Stadium.

Eastern coach Jason Anderson said it is a great opportunity for a student to try out for a D-1 baseball team.

“We had some students email about the possibility of trying out so we are going to open it up to anyone that wants to tryout,” Anderson said.

Any interested students should contact assistant coach Blake Beemer at btbeemer@eiu.edu or in the baseball coach’s office to pick up prior compliance and physical forms.

The tryout also gives the Panthers an opportunity to add some depth as nine players from last season’s roster have either graduated or transferred from the program.

When it comes to this tryout or adding to the team at all, there is no specific need for Eastern right now but it does not hurt to look around.

“You never know if you got the next Mike Trout walking around campus,” Anderson said.

The offense did not need much help from last year as certain transfers filled a major void.

The Panthers had nine players betting .260 or higher last season and four players notching double-digit home runs.

Dougie Parks was not added through a tryout but he was a key part of the offensive depth the team already carries as he led the team with 18 home runs on the year.

The pitching staff may be aided with some possible additions as they boasted an ERA of 8.15 altogether.

Eastern has also had some luck in the past with open tryouts, and the latest addition was Matt Doherty in 2015.

Whether it is a pitcher or position player, Eastern is trying to build off the 21-35 record they posted a season ago.

Anderson is heading into his third season at the helm and is using his experience to lead the team.

While the team tries to add to its roster, the Panthers are also searching for some clubhouse assistance.

Eastern is looking for interested freshmen or sophomores who want to help out as student managers.

Beemer said the student managers will be expected to perform a variety of duties to assist the coaching staff such as field maintenance, equipment room management and on-field drill assistance.

Those interested in being a student manager must submit a class schedule and cover letter detailing interest in the position and any prior experience.

Maher Kawash can be reached at 581-2812 or mwkawash@eiu.edu