Eastern’s volleyball team adds 2 new faces to 2017 roster





Two new transfer students are being added to the women’s volleyball team 2017 roster.

Though these volleyball players are new to Eastern, they are not rookies in collegiate sports.

Lexi May, a transfer from New Mexico State University, made her first collegiate volleyball appearance in 2016 with the Aggies.

The soon-to-be sophomore played in 10 games averaging .95 kills a set.

May was able to record 19 kills that season, while tallying three digs and 14 blocks. She ended the season with .354 hits.

May majored in marketing, earning the West Suburban Academic Achievement Award. The 6’5 middle and right-side hitter and her team finished with a winning season with a record of 21-7 and performing in the Western Athletic Conference at 13-1.

Although May played on the New Mexico State courts, she is an Illinois native from Downers Grove.

Another transfer, Breanna Jager, will set the tone for her appearance at fall camp in August.

Also transferring into her sophomore year, the 5’10 setter appeared in 12 matches and 16 sets at Middle Tennessee University.

Jager holds a career best of five digs and two service aces in the 2016 season and finished with 18 assists.

Jager, originally from Ontario, Canada went into college a four-sport standout at Oakville Trafalgar High School. Following volleyball, she also lettered in basketball, rugby and sailing all four years.

Eastern will jumpstart the season Aug.25 hosting the EIU Panther Invitational. The two-day tournament will include Bradley, Green Bay and Memphis. A pre-season exhibition against IUPUI is set for Aug. 19.

Camelia Nicholson can be reached at 581-2812 or cdnicholson@eiu.edu.