The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

The Daily Eastern News

Video: Tour de Charleston

AJ Fournier and Analicia Haynes

A+cyclist+competing+in+the+50-mile+race+races+down+hill+near+Lerna+Road+Saturday+at+the+inaugural+Tour+de+Charleston.+
A cyclist competing in the 50-mile race races down hill near Lerna Road Saturday at the inaugural Tour de Charleston.

A cyclist competing in the 50-mile race races down hill near Lerna Road Saturday at the inaugural Tour de Charleston.

Toluwalase Solomon

Toluwalase Solomon

A cyclist competing in the 50-mile race races down hill near Lerna Road Saturday at the inaugural Tour de Charleston.

June 5, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This is a video from the inaugural Tour de Charleston on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
Video: Tour de Charleston