Gallery: IHSA Girls’ Track Meet 2017

Taylor Larson, a junior from Bushnell High School, competed in class 1A and celebrates after fininishing first in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 59.75 during thr preliminary round on Thursday. She finished fourth overall in the final round with a time of 58.14.
Gracie Feeney, a senior from El Paso High school, competed in class 1A for the 300 meter low hurdles race during the final round of the IHSA Girls Track Meet. She placed third with a time of 45.79.
Deer Creek Mackinsaw High School Junior Mikayala Moore and Senior Annie White hug after winning the 4×800 Meter Relay race Saturday at the IHSA Girls' Track Meet.
Katie Mans, a junior from Alton High School, competed in class 3A for the high jump during the IHSA Girls' Track Meet and placed third clearing a height of 5 feet 5 inches.
Kristin Slaughter (left), a senior from St. Anthony High School races with Bree Rochkes (right) from Pana High School and another competitor in the preliminary round on Thursday during the 4×400 meter relay.
Jaida Smith, a sophomore from Elmhurst, competed in class 1A, waits for the start during the $x200 meter relay.
Deer Creek Machinsaw High School Junior Mikayla Moore talks with Senior Chelsea Paulek after their team won the 4×800 meter relay final Saturday at the IHSA Girls' Track Meet.
Senior Chelsea Paulek celebrates as a three-time, class 1A, 4×800 meter relay state champion from Deer Creek – Mackinsaw High School.
