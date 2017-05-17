The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Gallery: Track Weekend T-shirt Sales

May 17, 2017
Kirsten Hager, a junior from Wethersfield High School, asks her friend, Wethersfield High School Senior Mariana Ponce, what she should get at annual track weekend t-shirt sale Wednesday night outside of Postively Fourth Street on the corner of Lincoln Ave. and 4th Street.

Analicia Haynes
Lauren Jones, a freshman from Stark County High School, offers her friend, Stark County High School Senior Briana Meinders, her opinion on what shorts to get Wednesday night at the First to Finish’s annual track weekend t-shirt sale in the Gateway Liquors’ parking lot. Jones and Meinders will be competing this weekend at the IHSA Girls’ State Track Meet and they said they are excited but slightly nervous.

Analicia Haynes
Adam Krischel, an employee at Positively Fourth Street, holds up a sweatshirt that he printed for a customer Wednesday night at the annual track weekend t-shirt sale. The store sells different clothing for both the IHSA Girls State Track and Field and IHSA Boys State Track and Field competitions.

Toluwalase Solomon
Kyla Epplin, a sophomore from Pinkneyville Community High School, inspects a shirt Wednesday night at First to Finish’s annual track weekend t-shirt sale in the Gateway Liquors’ parking lot. Epplin is competing this weekend and said she is a little nervous but it is not her first time competing.

Analicia Haynes
