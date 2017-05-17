Gallery: Track Weekend T-shirt Sales

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Analicia Haynes Kirsten Hager, a junior from Wethersfield High School, asks her friend, Wethersfield High School Senior Mariana Ponce, what she should get at the annual track weekend t-shirt sale Wednesday night outside of Positively Fourth Street on the corner of Lincoln Ave. and 4th Street.
Analicia Haynes Lauren Jones, a freshman from Stark County High School, offers her friend, Stark County High School Senior Briana Meinders, her opinion on what shorts to get Wednesday night at First to Finish’s annual track weekend t-shirt sale in the Gateway Liquors’ parking lot on Lincoln Ave. Jones and Meinders will be competing this weekend at the IHSA Girls’ State Track Meet and they said they are excited.
Toluwalase Solomon Adam Krischel, an employee at Positively Fourth Street, holds up a sweatshirt that he printed for a customer Wednesday night at the annual track weekend t-shirt sale. The store sells different clothing for both the IHSA Girls State Track and Field and IHSA Boys State Track and Field competitions.
Analicia Haynes Kyla Epplin, a sophomore from Pinkneyville Community High School, inspects a shirt Wednesday night at First to Finish’s annual track weekend t-shirt sale in the Gateway Liquors’ parking lot on Lincoln Ave. Epplin is competing this weekend and said she is a little nervous but it is not her first time competing.
