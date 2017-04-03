City council to vote on amending ambulance rates





The Charleston City Council will amend ambulance and the sewer and water rates at its meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.

Council members will vote on whether to amend the base rates applicable for service to residents of the city, including full-time students of Eastern. If passed, the rates will be $437.66 for basic life support, $688.79 for advanced life support, $828.05 for advanced life support II and mileage at $12.63 per loaded mile.

Regarding water and sewer service within corporate limits, an ordinance will be voted on that would change all metered users of city water and sewer service, except Eastern, to a minimum charge of $14.18 for 1,000 gallons or less, $14.18 per 1,000 gallons for the next 9,000 gallons and $13.64 per 1,000 gallons over 10,000 gallons.

Eastern would be charged $13.64 per 1,000 gallons for all usage amounts.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.