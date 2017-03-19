Men’s golf set for second event of spring season





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Eastern men’s golf team will play in the Missouri State Twin Oaks Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday for its second tournament of the spring.

Eastern finished seventh in the Butler Florida Spring Invitational in its first tournament of the spring. The top finisher for the Panthers was sophomore Alvaro Hernandez with a sixth place finish. Hernandez leads the team with an average round score of 73.64. Charlie Adare and Romeo Perez have the next best round scores on the season for Eastern. Adare has an average stroke of 78.62 while Perez has an average of 79.38.

The Missouri State Twin Oaks Intercollegiate is a 54-hole event that will be played on the Par 71, 6,760 yard Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield, Mo. The teams will be playing 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday. Scheduled to compete on Monday and Tuesday are Missouri State, Bradley, Creighton, Green Bay, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Texas Rio Grande Valley, Valparaiso, Kansas City and Eastern.

Bradley is coming off of a 41-shot victory at the Bradley Spring Break Invitational last week. Michael Mounce was named Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week earlier this week after a career best 71 in three rounds to win top individual honors. Loyola-Chicago also competed in the Bradley Spring Break Invitational and earned an eighth place finish. They were led by Justin LaFrance who shot a season low to earn 15th place.

The host Missouri State is mourning the death of freshman golfer Sam Holmes over the weekend. The only home meet for Missouri State will be played in honor of Holmes. Missouri State finished in 21st out of 24 teams at the Bob Sitton Invitational this past weekend. Texas Rio Grande Valley also competed in the bob Sitton Invitational with a 17th place finish.

Creighton played its first tournament of the season last weekend and finished in 12th place in the Jackrabbit Invitational. Koy Potthoff led the Blue jay’s with a three-round score of 222 which tied for 44th. This will be the first tournament of the spring for Green Bay.

Northern Iowa will be continuing its spring schedule and competed in this tournament last season. The Panthers finished sixth as a team last season with round totals of 302,300 and 298. Dustin Atkinson had a sixth place showing in the event with a final total of 218. Southern Illinois Edwardsville will have a starting lineup of Conor Dore, Luke Long, Kyle Slattery, Danny Gorman and Brady Dixon.

The two-day event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning with a shotgun start.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at 581-2812 or mmshanahan@eiu.edu