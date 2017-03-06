Graduating shop for seniors Tuesday





The annual Senior Grad Bash, where students can get ready for graduation, is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the University Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Amber May, assistant director of Alumni Services, said seniors can come in to check the name on their diploma and make sure it will be mailed to the correct address.

Alumni Services puts on this “one-stop shop” for seniors every spring semester, May said.

Soon-to-be graduates can order their caps and gowns after trying them on to make sure they fit.

Students can also get a picture taken by a professional photographer with their caps, gowns and diploma covers, May said, and will have the opportunity to be in a “farewell” video filmed by Information Technology Services.

Representatives from Eastern’s graduate school will be at the Grad Bash to give more information to students thinking about furthering their education.

Salespeople from Jostens and Herff Jones will be on-site for students who are interested in purchasing class rings, announcement cards and collectible items.

Since Alumni Services puts on commencement, May said hosting the Grad Bash is an easy way for the staff to get every department in the same room so students can complete necessary work, making it easier for all involved.

May said students who are walking in summer commencement and the December ceremony can also attend the Grad Bash, since Alumni Services only hosts it in the spring.

Seniors who are not walking can still go to the Grad Bash to get a professional photograph in the cap and gown, she said.

A raffle for a free cap and gown rental and a diploma frame will be available to students who attend.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.