Gallery: Model Illinois government comes to Springfield

Model Illinois Government Students act as members of congress as they debate a mock case regarding immigration in The Illinois State Capitol House Chamber.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz





Olivia Swenson-Hultz, Assistant Photo Editor
March 6, 2017
Olivia Swenson-Hultz

A Model Illinois Government participant, Samual Cundari, a political science major exits the podium after giving his case as an attorney for The Model Illinois Government Supreme Court in The Wynnum Hotel in Springfield, Illinois.

