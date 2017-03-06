Gallery: Model Illinois government comes to Springfield

Model Illinois Government Students act as members of congress as they debate a mock case regarding immigration in The Illinois State Capitol House Chamber.
Olivia Swenson-Hultz
Olivia Swenson-Hultz, Assistant Photo EditorMarch 6, 2017Filed under Through the lens
A Model Illinois Government participant, Samual Cundari, a political science major exits the podium after giving his case as an attorney for The Model Illinois Government Supreme Court in The Wynnum Hotel in Springfield, Illinois.
Tags: Model Illinois Government, Politics, Springfield
