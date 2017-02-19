Records broken at Summit League Championships

Junior Matt Jacobs swims the 100-Breast during the Summit League Championships on Friday the 17th and broke the record with a time of 56.08. Sean Hastings Sean Hastings Junior Matt Jacobs swims the 100-Breast during the Summit League Championships on Friday the 17th and broke the record with a time of 56.08.





The men’s and women’s swim teams finished their season on Saturday at the Summit League Championship with the men taking sixth place while the women ended in seventh.

The Panthers saw three new school records from junior Dani DiMatteo, sophomore Nick Harkins, and junior Brandon Robbins on the final day of competition. DiMatteo and Harkins broke the records for the 100-IM, which was a new event, added to the Summit League Championship. DiMatteo had a time of 59.49 in which she finished in sixth and broke her own record. Harkins ended up in eighth place with the time of 52.97.

Harkins swam the 100-IM earlier in the season and said that he talked to coach Jacqueline Michalski and they both decided that it would be good for him to swim the event.

“While it’s cool to have the record, it was always more about scoring points for the team at conference,” Harkins said.

Robbins had broken the record in the 200-breaststroke in the time of 2:03.49 and finished in ninth place. Robbins broke his own record by over one second from last year, which was 2:04.57.

Climbing up the record list was junior Jennings Soccorso-McCoy and junior Ben Pitlock. Soccorso-McCoy finished the 100-freestyle in the time of 46.24 which moved him into a tie for seventh place all-time in school history. Soccorso-McCoy would finish 10th in the event. Pitlock locked in the fourth best time in school history with a time of 56.28 in the 100-IM.

Earning the top finish for the Panthers was junior Steve Fishman who had a time of 1:15.89 in the 200-backstroke for a fifth place finish.

The women saw the same success with senior Paige Eavenson moving into the second place on the all-time list in the 200-butterfly in the time of 2:09.81. That was quick enough to get her a 12th place finish. Following right behind her in 15th-place was freshman Karleen Gernady and had a time of 2:10.20 which put her in fourth place all-time.

Freshman Rachel Manderscheid earned herself a spot on the Panthers all-time list in the 200-breasstroke with a time of 2:25.20. Manderscheid took 11th overall in the event.

Sophomore Lauren Oostman finished with the highest finish for the women in the final day with a sixth place finish in the 200-backstroke in the time of 2:03.67.

On the third day of the meet, the Panthers had broken two other records. Junior Matt Jacobs broke the Panther record in the 100-breasstroke in the prelim round with a time of 56.08. Jacobs would later finish in eighth place overall with a 56.89.

Junior Steve Fishman took home a ninth place finish with a time of 4:03.76 in the 400-IM, putting him at the No.1 spot all-time.

Denver’s men and women’s team won for the fourth straight year tallying up 1,060.5 points for the men and 1,052 for the women. The Panthers had 263 points for the men and 186 for the women.

Tyler McCluskey can be reached at 581-2812 or at trmccluskey@eiu.edu