Gallery: Family Weekend 2016

September 26, 2016
  • Merritt Harrison, a resident of Naperville, IL, reads his BINGO card aloud as his family and friends watch and listen to see if he had a winning card during “Family BINGO Bonanza” Friday in McAfee Gym. (Victor Gomez)
  • Cody Galbreath, a resident of Charleston, holds and soothes his daughter Masyn during “EIU Tailgating” Saturday near O’Brien Field. (Molly Dotson)
  • Marty Fruehe flips flank steaks as his daughter Katie Fruehe, a senior family and consumer sciences major, and her “cruncle” engage in conversation during “EIU Tailgating” Saturday behind O’Brien Field. (Molly Dotson)
  • Basketball players Ray Crossland, Patrick Muldoon and Cornell Johnston hang out and pose for pictures during “EIU Tailgating” Saturday behind O’Brien Field. Muldoon said he feels a bond with his teammates as if they were blood. “Every time we break huddle we say “one, two, three, family,” Muldoon said. (Molly Dotson)
  • Britany Bell, a junior managment major, kisses her family dog Daisy, who came to visit for the third time this semester, Saturday during “EIU Tailgating.” (Molly Dotson)
  • Jasmine Jones, of Charleston, takes the “Superman mask” his three-year-old son Caleb (right) made before trying it on during “Family Art Extravaganza" Saturday in the Table Arts Center. (Molly Dotson)

