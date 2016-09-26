Gallery: Family Weekend 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Merritt Harrison, a resident of Naperville, IL, reads his BINGO card aloud as his family and friends watch and listen to see if he had a winning card during “Family BINGO Bonanza” Friday in McAfee Gym. (Victor Gomez)
Cody Galbreath, a resident of Charleston, holds and soothes his daughter Masyn during “EIU Tailgating” Saturday near O’Brien Field. (Molly Dotson)
Marty Fruehe flips flank steaks as his daughter Katie Fruehe, a senior family and consumer sciences major, and her “cruncle” engage in conversation during “EIU Tailgating” Saturday behind O’Brien Field. (Molly Dotson)
Basketball players Ray Crossland, Patrick Muldoon and Cornell Johnston hang out and pose for pictures during “EIU Tailgating” Saturday behind O’Brien Field. Muldoon said he feels a bond with his teammates as if they were blood. “Every time we break huddle we say “one, two, three, family,” Muldoon said. (Molly Dotson)
Britany Bell, a junior managment major, kisses her family dog Daisy, who came to visit for the third time this semester, Saturday during “EIU Tailgating.” (Molly Dotson)
Jasmine Jones, of Charleston, takes the “Superman mask” his three-year-old son Caleb (right) made before trying it on during “Family Art Extravaganza" Saturday in the Table Arts Center. (Molly Dotson)
