Cassie Buchman and Olivia Swenson-Hultz, News Editor and Assistant Photo Editor

Musicians, a juggler, and even a few celebrities, courtesy of an impersonator, made an appearance at this year’s Family Weekend. Along with Family Funfest activities such as arcades and a screening of “Finding Dory,” entertainers could be found all over the Martin Luther King Jr. University... Read More »

Kalyn Hayslett, Editor-in-Chief

On the table or on the floor, families were busy at work building blankets from colorful squares of fleece during Family Weekend. The Fleece Blanket Service Project was one of many activities offered for families during the weekend in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. Once... Read More »

Tyler McCluskey, Contributing Writer

Students and their families ate breakfast with each other and Eastern President David Glassman to kick off Family Weekend Saturday morning. The breakfast, which was served in the Vending Lounge of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union, included an assortment of fruits, coffee, bagels, scones... Read More »

Angelica Cataldo, Entertainment Reporter

Rebecca Johnson will be showcasing her 26 years of flute experience Sunday for the faculty flute recital. Johnson will perform prepared solo pieces she has put together in preparation for a series of concerts she planned to perform for other universities as part of a traveling show this fall. She... Read More »

Lack of full funding hinders future university planning

September 22, 2016

Although Eastern received a stopgap budget in July, the university will have problems planning for the future without full funding. After going without a budget for nearly a... Read More »

