The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

News

Performers show off talents at festival

Cassie Buchman and Olivia Swenson-Hultz, News Editor and Assistant Photo Editor

Musicians, a juggler, and even a few celebrities, courtesy of an impersonator, made an appearance at this year’s Family Weekend. Along with Family Funfest activities such as arcades and a screening of “Finding Dory,” entertainers could be found all over the Martin Luther King Jr. University...  Read More »

September 25, 2016 • 0 comments

Families create blankets for community

Kalyn Hayslett, Editor-in-Chief

  On the table or on the floor, families were busy at work building blankets from colorful squares of fleece during Family Weekend. The Fleece Blanket Service Project was one of many activities offered for families during the weekend in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. Once...  Read More »

September 25, 2016 • 0 comments

Families continue breakfast tradition

Tyler McCluskey, Contributing Writer

Students and their families ate breakfast with each other and Eastern President David Glassman to kick off Family Weekend Saturday morning. The breakfast, which was served in the Vending Lounge of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union, included an assortment of fruits, coffee, bagels, scones...  Read More »

September 25, 2016 • 0 comments

Faculty flute recital at Doudna

Angelica Cataldo, Entertainment Reporter

Rebecca Johnson will be showcasing her 26 years of flute experience Sunday for the faculty flute recital. Johnson will perform prepared solo pieces she has put together in preparation for a series of concerts she planned to perform for other universities as part of a traveling show this fall. She...  Read More »

September 22, 2016 • 0 comments

Lack of full funding hinders future university planning

September 22, 2016

Although Eastern received a stopgap budget in July, the university will have problems planning for the future without full funding. After going without a budget for nearly a...  Read More »

View All »

Sports

Men’s golf team looks to rebound after rough start

JJ Bullock, Men's Golf Reporter

  The Eastern men’s golf team did not play well in its season opener at the Eastern Kentucky intercollegiate golf tournament. The...  Read More »

September 25, 2016 • 0 comments

Women’s tennis team sees mixed results

September 25, 2016

  Mixed results came for the Panthers this weekend at Bradley. There were wins, losses, default wins and matches between teammates. Saint Louis...  Read More »

Eastern volleyball team drops 2nd-straight OVC matchup

September 25, 2016

  The way the Eastern volleyball team came back and won in the second set after dropping the first set, it seemed like the struggling Panthers would get back on track. The Panthers dominated ...  Read More »

View All »

Multimedia

Tugs champions emerge after final rounds

An intensive week of Tugs culminated Friday and Saturday when three teams walked away with the coveted first place titles in this year’s “The Endless...  Read More »

View All »

Opinions

Column: Eliminate hurtful slurs

Sierra Falk, Staff Reporter

This past Saturday, I attended the Special Olympics Family Festival located in Mattoon. The Family Festival is essentially an event where several different games, crafts and activities...  Read More »

September 19, 2016 • 0 comments

Editorial: Keep hazing out of student life

September 19, 2016

With the school year in full swing and new members joining clubs, Greek organizations and RSOs, the season for hazing is upon us. Hazing...  Read More »

Column: Respect the choice to go Greek

September 19, 2016

Let me begin this column by stating that I am not involved with Greek life, nor do I plan on becoming involved in the future. That being...  Read More »

Column: Students should vote this year

September 16, 2016

The 2016 Presidential Election is just a few months away, and that raises the ultimate question. Who should I vote for? Well, I am...  Read More »

View All »

The Verge

Family Weekend can still be fun without family

Cassie Buchman, News Editor

The campus has been abuzz lately. Like the coming of any big weekend, organizations and individuals are getting ready for the fanfare of Family Weekend. The Verge is chock-full...  Read More »

September 22, 2016 • 0 comments

Review: ‘Finding Dory,’ Family Weekend screening

September 22, 2016

Weekly Trend Section: Musicians take over fashion

September 22, 2016

Families to frolic at Lincoln Log Cabin this weekend

September 22, 2016

View All »
The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.