News
Performers show off talents at festival
Cassie Buchman and Olivia Swenson-Hultz, News Editor and Assistant Photo Editor
Musicians, a juggler, and even a few celebrities, courtesy of an impersonator, made an appearance at this year’s Family Weekend. Along with Family Funfest activities such as arcades and a screening of “Finding Dory,” entertainers could be found all over the Martin Luther King Jr. University... Read More »
September 25, 2016 • 0 comments
Families create blankets for community
Kalyn Hayslett, Editor-in-Chief
On the table or on the floor, families were busy at work building blankets from colorful squares of fleece during Family Weekend. The Fleece Blanket Service Project was one of many activities offered for families during the weekend in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. Once... Read More »
September 25, 2016 • 0 comments
Families continue breakfast tradition
Tyler McCluskey, Contributing Writer
Students and their families ate breakfast with each other and Eastern President David Glassman to kick off Family Weekend Saturday morning. The breakfast, which was served in the Vending Lounge of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union, included an assortment of fruits, coffee, bagels, scones... Read More »
September 25, 2016 • 0 comments
Faculty flute recital at Doudna
Angelica Cataldo, Entertainment Reporter
Rebecca Johnson will be showcasing her 26 years of flute experience Sunday for the faculty flute recital. Johnson will perform prepared solo pieces she has put together in preparation for a series of concerts she planned to perform for other universities as part of a traveling show this fall. She... Read More »
September 22, 2016 • 0 comments
Lack of full funding hinders future university planning
September 22, 2016
Although Eastern received a stopgap budget in July, the university will have problems planning for the future without full funding. After going without a budget for nearly a... Read More »
View All »
Sports
Men’s golf team looks to rebound after rough start
JJ Bullock, Men's Golf Reporter
The Eastern men’s golf team did not play well in its season opener at the Eastern Kentucky intercollegiate golf tournament. The... Read More »
September 25, 2016 • 0 comments
Women’s tennis team sees mixed results
September 25, 2016
Mixed results came for the Panthers this weekend at Bradley. There were wins, losses, default wins and matches between teammates. Saint Louis... Read More »
Eastern volleyball team drops 2nd-straight OVC matchup
September 25, 2016
The way the Eastern volleyball team came back and won in the second set after dropping the first set, it seemed like the struggling Panthers would get back on track. The Panthers dominated ... Read More »
View All »
Multimedia
Tugs champions emerge after final rounds
An intensive week of Tugs culminated Friday and Saturday when three teams walked away with the coveted first place titles in this year’s “The Endless... Read More »
View All »
Opinions
Column: Eliminate hurtful slurs
Sierra Falk, Staff Reporter
This past Saturday, I attended the Special Olympics Family Festival located in Mattoon. The Family Festival is essentially an event where several different games, crafts and activities... Read More »
September 19, 2016 • 0 comments
Editorial: Keep hazing out of student life
September 19, 2016
With the school year in full swing and new members joining clubs, Greek organizations and RSOs, the season for hazing is upon us. Hazing... Read More »
Column: Respect the choice to go Greek
September 19, 2016
Let me begin this column by stating that I am not involved with Greek life, nor do I plan on becoming involved in the future. That being... Read More »
Column: Students should vote this year
September 16, 2016
The 2016 Presidential Election is just a few months away, and that raises the ultimate question. Who should I vote for? Well, I am... Read More »
View All »
The Verge
Family Weekend can still be fun without family
Cassie Buchman, News Editor
The campus has been abuzz lately. Like the coming of any big weekend, organizations and individuals are getting ready for the fanfare of Family Weekend. The Verge is chock-full... Read More »
September 22, 2016 • 0 comments
Review: ‘Finding Dory,’ Family Weekend screening
September 22, 2016
Weekly Trend Section: Musicians take over fashion
September 22, 2016
Families to frolic at Lincoln Log Cabin this weekend
September 22, 2016
View All »
EIU WEATHER
Recent Scores
-
Saturday, August 27
Volleyball
EIU 14-20-20 -- 0 - South Dakota State 25-25-25 -- 3
-
Friday, August 26
M-Soccer
EIU 1 - Northern Kentucky 1
-
Friday, August 26
Volleyball
EIU 25-24-15-16—1 - Stephen F. Austin 21-26-25-25—3
-
Friday, August 26
Volleyball
EIU 10-13-19 -- 0 - Green Bay 25-25-25 -- 3
-
Sunday, August 21
W-Soccer
EIU 0 - IPFW 2
-
Friday, August 19
W-Socc
EIU 0 - Bowling Green 1
-
Wednesday, August 17
M-Soccer
EIU 4 - Drake Univ. 2
-
Sunday, August 14
W-Soccer
EIU 0 - Evansville 0