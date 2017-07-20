Excessive heat warning in effect for Coles County





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The national weather service in Lincoln has issued an excessive heat warning in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The warning includes high temperatures that will reach the middle 90s with a heat index expecting to reach 105-110 degrees.

Cameron Craig, Eastern’s climatologist, said the heat index is determined by combining actual temperature with humidity levels and using that to find out what it feels on the human skin.

For example,on Wednesday it hit 92 degrees. However, because of the high humidity, it made it feel like 101 to 106 degrees to the human body.

“It just feels worse,” Craig said.

Craig said there are precautions people need to take to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“The thing to do now is warn people,” Craig said.

People should reduce the time spent outside, drink plenty of water and check on those who do not have air conditioning or access to a cooling center, he said.

Craig said those who are most susceptible to heat exhaustion or heat stroke are the very young and the very old.

“If someone feels lethargic, has headaches which lead to dehydration or are overly exhausted they are experiencing condition from the heat,” Craig said.

Craig said it is extremely important to take the time to check on a child that may be riding in the backseat of a car.

“It doesn’t take very long for a car to heat up,” Craig said. “Be sure to look in the backseat to check on your kid.”

It takes 10 minutes for a car to reach nearly 90 degrees.

Craig said children and pets should not be left unattended in a car even if it is just for five minutes.

“Our pets have fur so they’re already hot as it is,” he said. “So if you keep them in the care and go in (the store) for five minutes then they’re already overheated.”

The News Staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.