Reggie Phillips to talk about budget at public meeting





Filed under News

Rep. Reggie Phillips (R-Charleston) will speak about his vote on the Illinois state budget at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon.

Phillps, along with other members of the Illinois House of Representatives, voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto on three bills on Thursday, July 6. This override gave Illinois its first state budget in three years, ending a 736-day impasse.

In a hearing before the vote, Phillips said voting against Rauner’s vetoes did not make him any less of a Republican.

“It makes a person decide he has to vote for his district,” Phillips said. “He has to think about all the people in his district to the best of his ability.”

There will be a Q&A session during the meeting.