GALLERY: Arbor Rose Carnival

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Analicia Haynes Maria Brown, an intern at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston, gets ready to sing a song Sunday during the homes carnival event. Brown came up with the idea to host a carnival in order to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. “I’m happy and sad that it is already over,” Brown said. “I thought it was a success.”
Analicia Haynes Verna, a resident at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home, claps along to a musical performance Sunday afternoon during the home’s first summer carnival. The carnival was a way to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Analicia Haynes Ava Seaton, a five-year-old from Seaton, eats her cotton candy Sunday during a carnival hosted by the Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston. The carnival was an effort to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Analicia Haynes Grace McRae, a freshman undecided major and forward on the women’s basketball team, works the cotton candy machine and prepares a stick of the purple treat Sunday during the Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston carnival. McRae said she liked working the cotton candy machine even though her fingers got a little sticky.
Analicia Haynes Noraa Cross, a ten-year-old from Greenup, eats her cotton candy Sunday during a carnival hosted by the Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home. The carnival was an effort to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Leave a Comment