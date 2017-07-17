The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

GALLERY: Arbor Rose Carnival

July 17, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

Maria Brown, an intern at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston, gets ready to sing a song Sunday during the homes carnival event. Brown came up with the idea to host a carnival in order to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association. “I’m happy and sad that it is already over,” Brown said. “I thought it was a success.”

Analicia Haynes
Verna, a resident at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home, claps along to a musical performance Sunday afternoon during the home's first summer carnival. The carnival was a way to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

Analicia Haynes
Ava Seaton, a five-year-old from Seaton, eats her cotton candy Sunday during a carnival hosted by the Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston. The carnival was an effort to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

Analicia Haynes
Grace McRae, a freshman undecided major and forward on the women's basketball team, works the cotton candy machine and prepares a stick of the purple treat Sunday during the Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston carnival. McRae said she liked working the cotton candy machine even though her fingers got a little sticky.

Analicia Haynes
Noraa Cross, a ten-year-old from Greenup, eats her cotton candy Sunday during a carnival hosted by the Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home. The carnival was an effort to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

Analicia Haynes
