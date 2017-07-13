Southern Illinois University-Carbondale BOT approves plan suggesting elimination of seven programs





Southern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees approved a plan that could potentially eliminate seven academic programs at its meeting Thursday.

These eliminations stem from a $26 million budget cut called the “Financial Stability Plan,” according to the Daily Egyptian.

The bachelor’s in mining engineering,in business economics, physical education teacher education and Africana Studies, along with the master’s in mining engineering and political science and the doctorate in historical studies, are all on the line, through Southern President Randy Dunn said there will be a “continued discussion on campus about what ultimately happens with them.”

Eastern made the move to eliminate its own Africana Studies program during an April Board of Trustees meeting. Though the board also formally made the move to cut adult and community education, this program had already been put on hiatus.

Dunn said the deadline to decrease the number of colleges has been set for July 1, 2018.

Under the Financial Stability Plan, there would also be a dissolution of one academic college on campus, with the possibility of the College of Science merging with the College of Liberal Arts, or being split between the College of Engineering or Agricultural Sciences.

Also at the meeting, as reported by the Daily Egyptian,Carlo Montemagno was approved as the first permanently-appointed chancellor since 2014.

Brad Colwell, who formerly served as interim chancellor, was appointed as vice president for academic affairs.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com