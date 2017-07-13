GALLERY: The people of Arbor Rose

Madi Hahn, an intern at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston, talks with Verna, a resident at the home, Wednesday afternoon. Hahn is a senior family and consumer sciences major and said she has developed a personal bond with the residents at the home. “It feels like home,” Hahn said. “It’s beautiful here.”
Analicia Haynes Tonya Green, executive director of the Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston home, chats with one of the residents Wednesday afternoon. Green said she has never worked with the elderly prior to opening up the home but said she wanted to do her part and help. The home opened up last August and on Sunday, July 16, they will host a carnival event and all proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Analicia Haynes Maria Brown, an intern at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston, gets advice from Letha, a resident at the home, Wednesday afternoon. Letha told Brown, who is a senior psychology major and outside-hitter on Eastern’s volleyball team, to stay in school and study. “Not many people want to go into geriatrics becuase of stereotypes,” Brown said. “I feel like in a lot of homes (the workers) don’t have as much help so it’s difficult but that’s not how it is here. People don’t take the time to see that.”
Analicia Haynes Maxine, a resident at the Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston, tells Erin Byrne, an intern, about her ring as she holds her baby dolls Wednesday afternoon.
Analicia Haynes Erin Byrne, an intern at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston, poses for a picture with Maxine and Maxine’s baby dolls Wednesday afternoon. Bryne graduate from Eastern this past May and said after working as an intern at Arbor Rose, she wants to pursue a career in geriatrics or gerontology. “(The residents) get personalized care that you don’t get anywhere else,” Byrne said. “(The residents) have things to look forward to and they’re not waiting to die they’re still living. The end of your life should be celebrated.”
