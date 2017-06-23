Two taken to hospital after knife fight; no arrests made yet





No arrests have been made yet after a report of stabbing at 10:41 p.m. Saturday on 1426 Ninth Street.

According to a press release, the stabbing happened after a fight between Charleston residents Brian Griffin, 29 and Leotha Patton, 41.

Both men recieved non-life threatening injuries. Patton was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital and Griffin was treated at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System.

Charleston Detective Tony West said because both sides are pointing fingers at each other, there is no “copious evidence” on who the aggressor was.

Though it is believed that there might have been a disagreement building up between the two men over time, he said the police is still in the process of working that out and talking to witnesses.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com