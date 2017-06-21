Eastern extends contract for Illinois Boys State
June 21, 2017
Eastern has extended its contract with American Legion Illinois Premier Boys State for another 10 years.
According to a press release, Eastern and Boys State have been partners for the last 43 years, including this past June, when the university hosted the 82nd session.
About 500 to 600 juniors from Illinois high schools participated in this year’s session, where they participated in mock elections for state, county and local officials. The week culminated in a talk from Illinois treasurer Michael Frerichs.
“With the support of the EIU community and the tireless efforts of an annual staff of more than 100 dedicated volunteers, Premier Boys State has impacted the lives of more than 30,000 young men from across the state of Illinois since the program first moved to Charleston,” Jeff Brown, executive director of Boys State said in a press release.
The news staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.
