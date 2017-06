PODCAST: In the DEN 6/19/2017



This is the first installment of The Daily Eastern News’ podcast, “In the DEN.” Hosts Brandon Winner, managing editor and AJ Fournier, campus editor, discuss what is on the news radar for Eastern and Charleston, review past coverage and preview what is happening throughout the week.