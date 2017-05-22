‘You shall not pass’

Students taking online courses must pay for Rec summer membership

Close Christian Lohr shoots around with a basketball Friday afternoon at the Student Recreation Center. Brandon Winner Brandon Winner Christian Lohr shoots around with a basketball Friday afternoon at the Student Recreation Center.





The EIU Student Recreation Center is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-4 p.m. on weekends during the summer term, but not all Eastern students will receive a summer pass for the Rec.

Students enrolled in six on-campus credit hours or more will receive a summer pass as part of paying their student fees. Students taking online classes are not required to pay student fees and therefore, they must purchase a summer pass from the Rec.

Though some students enrolled online disagree with paying for the membership, they understand it is part of the deal.

Senior Zach Michael said he thinks having to pay for his gym membership is dumb in a way, but regardless, he accepts it.

“I understand. They’re paying student fees; I’m not,” Michael said.

As for the summer hours, senior Jessie Watson said weekend hours should be extended.

“I like to come in the mornings. You know, it’s just kind of nice to get the day started with a workout before class. So, them opening at 7 a.m. is perfect for me,” Watson said. “But, I also work until five on the weekends, so I think the weekend hours should be extended a bit.”

The pass costs $50 for the summer or $20 per month if purchased individually.

Members will have full access to the pool, racquetball and basketball courts, and a variety of weightlifting equipment.

Brandon Winner can be reached at 217-581-2812 or bmwinner@eiu.edu.