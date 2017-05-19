AMC theater temporarily closed





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The AMC Theater at 2509 Hurst Drive in Mattoon is temporarily closed as a result of high winds that caused damage to the roof.

Ed Dowd, the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, said from his understanding they are working on fixing the damage as soon as possible.

Dowd said the damage resulted from Wednesday’s high wind gusts.

He said he hopes the theater will be up and running by today but Ryan Noohan, a spokesperson for AMC Theaters, said they hope to have the theater opened by next week.

For more information on the theater’s progress and reopening date Dowd said to call the theater at 217-234-8900.