Another governor candidate to speak Tuesday

Staff Report
April 24, 2017
State Sen. Daniel Biss (D-Evanston), one of the Democratic candidates for governor, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Effingham Room of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Biss formerly announced he would be running for governor in March.

According to his website, he currently represents the 9th district in the Illinois State Senate. Previously, he served a term in the House, representing the 17th district.

According to an event page on Facebook, Biss will present his vision for the State of Illinois at the Meet and Greet.

The Meet and Greet is being hosted by the EIU College Democrats.

