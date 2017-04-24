Another governor candidate to speak Tuesday
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
State Sen. Daniel Biss (D-Evanston), one of the Democratic candidates for governor, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Effingham Room of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.
Biss formerly announced he would be running for governor in March.
According to his website, he currently represents the 9th district in the Illinois State Senate. Previously, he served a term in the House, representing the 17th district.
According to an event page on Facebook, Biss will present his vision for the State of Illinois at the Meet and Greet.
The Meet and Greet is being hosted by the EIU College Democrats.
The News desk can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.
Leave a Comment