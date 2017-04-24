Another governor candidate to speak Tuesday





Filed under News, Online

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

State Sen. Daniel Biss (D-Evanston), one of the Democratic candidates for governor, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Effingham Room of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Biss formerly announced he would be running for governor in March.

According to his website, he currently represents the 9th district in the Illinois State Senate. Previously, he served a term in the House, representing the 17th district.

According to an event page on Facebook, Biss will present his vision for the State of Illinois at the Meet and Greet.

The Meet and Greet is being hosted by the EIU College Democrats.

The News desk can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.