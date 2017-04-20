Cultural food, field trip, Holi this weekend





Filed under News

The Asian studies department is offering a variety of cultural activities this weekend to celebrate Asian Heritage Month.

Students will have a chance to make their own world culture food 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Christian Campus House. Attendees can make and taste new food from around the world.

An Asian studies field trip to various museums in Champaign and the Japan House at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus will be Saturday.

Jinhee Lee, coordinator of Asian studies and Asian Heritage Month, said the group of students will likely eat at an Asian restaurant as well.

The traditional Hindu spring festival of colors, Holi, will be celebrated noon to 2 p.m. in the Booth Library quad. The festival is celebrated in India and Nepal in honor of the arrival of spring and a way to say goodbye to winter.

The colorful tradition has made its way to parts of Europe and North America. On one of the days of the festival, people gather to throw colorful powder and water on each other, which will be happening Saturday.

To attend the field trip to Champaign Saturday, those students interested can email Dr. Lee at jlee@eiu.edu for details.

The News can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.