Greek Sing to change locations

Filed under News, Online

Both Greek Sing and Airband have been moved to McAfee Gym this year so the competitions will not conflict with the Spring Concert.

All three events are scheduled for the same weekend.

While Greek Sing and Airband are usually in Lantz Arena, it is now the location for the Spring Concert.

Airband is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Greek Sing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. The Spring Concert, featuring Kesha, will take place 8 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Alli Dart and Delaney Workman, both senior members of Kappa Delta sorority, said moving locations has not affected their practices physically, but more so mentally as they have never performed on McAfee’s stage before.

Halee Barker, a sophomore member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, said she is anxious to perform on the new stage, but happy that a new, earlier dress rehearsal has been implemented this time around.

She said this would relieve some fears performers may have.

Emily Adair, chair of Greek Sing and Airband, said guests and performers would still have the same experience, even with a different location.

“The general layout is still the same as well as the program itself,” she said.

Adair said she understands there may be some concerns over moving, but that there will be plenty of room for all fraternities, sororities and audience members who want to see the show.

Being in McAfee Gym will give all people better seating so they can see all the performances, she said.

Adair said she has made sure all chapters are fully informed and prepared for their performances.

“I try my best to make sure they know due dates and rehearsal times so that everything can run smoothly the day of,” she said.

Approximately 2,300 people are expected to attend both competitions.

Rebecca Cash can be reached at 581-2812 or rfcash@eiu.edu.