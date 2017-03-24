Dollars fly at Diva Drag Show





Filed under News

Jumping off the stage into the splits, “The Big Booty Judy” Ceduxion Carrington showed off her 19 years of experience in the drag business, hosting the Eastern Diva Drag show for 11 years.

The show had everyone in the Grand Ballroom on their feet Thursday night, starting with the four winners from Tuesday’s student drag show — Plain Jane Lane Berglain, Madame Succub—, Danny Long Legs, and Lady Save the Bees — who warmed up the roaring crowd.

Lady Save the Bees performed Lady Gaga’s “Judas” wearing a nun’s robe, a black dress and cross earrings. She stripped down to her underwear, dancing to a screaming crowd, and ended her performance getting soaked with communion wine as she clasped her hands together in prayer.

“I got my inspiration from another drag queen, Lander Van Odd. I feel so good, tired, and excited,” Lady Save the Bees said.

Getting the audience ready for the veteran queens and kings, Ceduxion Carrington told the crowd, “If you are ready for the queens, make some noise.”

The crowd applauded enthusiastically as Kato Barr Mann came walking on stage in his first ever Eastern Student Diva Drag show.

“I felt really good, and I’m glad the crowd was able to get into my performance, because most people do not know about us kings,” Kato Barr Mann said.

Having some “testicle difficulties,” as Ceduxion Carrington said, did not stop the performers from busting a move.

Stepping off the stage, Corrina Mae Carrington did a cartwheel into the splits, and all eyes were on her as she flipped her hair. Ceduxion Carrington made sure the crowd knew that was her granddaughter.

“It was fun performing, I really enjoyed the crowd involvement; everyone is beautiful,” Corrina Mae Carrington said.

Ceduxion Carrington told the crowd, “Don’t be afraid to tip, because we will come to you.”

Drag is not just dancing; it can be comedy and political commentary as well. Auntie Heroine came out as a parody of Melania Trump in a sky blue skintight dress.

She revealed a puppet of Donald Trump to the crowd, moving it to the beat and lyrics of the song, and later biting into its head, tossing the puppet behind her and spitting out the stuffing onto the floor.

Ceduxion Carrington had all eyes on her as she strutted out on stage for her first performance in a red ball gown dress.

“The crowd had great energy, and there’s nothing I can complain about. I love being able to host Eastern’s Diva Drag Show,” Ceduxion Carrington said.

Calexus Carrington, known as the “Hair Toss Boss,” slowly came out in a sparkly silver cover up, tossing her hair to Rihanna’s “B—- Better Have My Money,” high-kicking and finally falling to the floor in a death drop.

“It’s been fun seeing the crowd change over my past nine years of doing this. One thing I can always count on is the crowd to have a good time and scream and yell for us,” Calexus Carrington said.

Amaya St. James came out on the stage in a short black velvet robe, and the crowd gasped in awe once she removed it, revealing her green sequin one piece. This will be the 11th and last year of performance for St. James.

“I am ready to pass the torch onto the next generation,” St. James said.

The proceeds from the show will be donated to Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Services.

Ceduxion Carrington said she is looking forward to hosting next year’s Diva Drag show, making it her 12th year hosting it.

Austin VanPelt can be reached at 581-2812 or apvanpelt@eiu.edu.