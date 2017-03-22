Diva Drag Show to feature “Decades of Drag” theme





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

This year’s Diva Drag Show will feature veteran kings and queens as well as some up-and-coming talents ready to give it their all.

The show’s theme is “Decades of Drag.” It will take place 7 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Siobhan Doherty, vice president of PRIDE, said the main focus of the show is bringing drag stars, mostly from the Champaign area, to Eastern to raise money for Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Service.

“This year it will be held in the spring as opposed to being in the fall to try and attract more people,” Doherty said.

Doherty said bringing a drag show to Eastern allows drag to get the proper recognition and exposure it deserves in Charleston, as a lot of times drag is mainly seen at gay bars such as C-Street in Champaign.

One performer in the show identifies as gender non-conforming.

“This performer will go outside of the typical gender binary by using feminine and masculine traits,” Doherty said.

The Diva Drag Show marks drag queen Calexus Carrington’s ninth year performing at Eastern.

“I am thrilled to be back this year,” Calexus Carrington, also known as “The Hair Toss Boss,” said. “I am hoping the audience will walk away feeling inspired to go out and do whatever it is they want after seeing the performances.”

The show will also feature newer performers, such as drag queen Corrina Mae Carrington, who is participating in Eastern’s show for the first time.

“I can’t wait,” she said. “I am hoping the audience walks away knowing that drag is a craft that needs more recognition, not only because of what it takes, but for what we stand for and how we represent the LGBTQ community.”

The show will be hosted for the tenth time by drag queen Ceduxion Carrington, who also chose the performers.

“I went with these talents because they make a strong group,” she said.

Ceduxion Carrington said the audience’s sexual preference does not matter when watching the show.

“It has nothing to do with what you watch on stage, this is pure entertainment,” she said.

Ticket prices are $5 for general admission, $10 for VIP seats and $15 for front row seats.

Austin VanPelt can be reached at 581-2812 or apvanpelt@eiu.edu.