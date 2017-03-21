City approves budget, grant application





Filed under News

The budget for the fiscal year of 2017-2018 was unanimously approved during the city council meeting Tuesday evening.

A copy of the budget will be placed on file at City Hall, the Charleston Carnegie Public Library Central Library and online until April 4, 2017.

A public hearing was also held prior to the meeting, during which Charleston residents provided comments regarding an application of Federal Recreational Trails Program grant to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Staff members of the Building and Development Services attended the hearing as well as the city council meeting to present the plan to expand the nature trails in places such as Fox Ridge State Park.

Numerous testimonies were given stating that the expansion of things such as bike trails would be widely beneficial to the community.

City Planner Steve Pamperin said the grant would help continue plans to further efforts promoting an alternative form of transportation and recreation in the town.

“This idea was very well received,” Pamperin said. “(The trails) are used by people of all ages.”

Pamperin said the grant for this development would be for $79,289. The total amount would add up to $129,901 after the additional funding of $50,612 from the city.

During the meeting, Mayor Brandon Combs called Rev. G. Chris Prater, a senior pastor at the Charleston First Baptist church to the podium to talk about the church’s efforts to become a more active and contributing part of the community.

Prater said as part of the effort, the church has agreed to help clean up Sixth and Seventh Streets in town.

Angelica Cataldo can be reached at 581-2812 or amcataldo@eiu.edu.