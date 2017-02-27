Greek organizations raise money for Alzheimer’s





Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

To help fight it, Greek organizations have been raising money for Alzheimer’s research.

Hugo Escobar, president of the Interfraternity Council, said the idea for raising money for this cause came to him last year, around the time his uncle was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Research led Escobar to comedian Seth Rogen, who puts together charity events across college campuses, called “Hilarity for Charity.”

The organization donates whatever money it raises to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Escobar said Alzheimer’s is not as well known as other diseases.

“I didn’t really know what Alzheimer’s was until I was in high school. When my uncle was diagnosed with it,” he said. “I did a little more research on it and I realized that it was one of those mental diseases that really isn’t out there and not a lot of people know about it.”

In February, the IFC had a dating auction. The organization asked men and women to sign up to participate and be auctioned off in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Sigma Kappa sorority is one organization that has been raising funds for Alzheimer’s research.

This semester, Sigma Kappa is having its annual Ultra-Violet Gala for the women’s parents and families. The gala consists of a silent auction and luncheon. Lauren Cramer, vice president of philanthropic services for the sorority said it is a great time for families to interact and learn more about why the cause is so important to Sigma Kappa.

Raising money for Alzheimer’s research is very important to Sigma Kappa because there is currently no cure for the disease and it is commonly overlooked, Cramer said.

The funds the sorority raises will go to female researchers.

“We are a women’s organization and we believe it is important to fund other women in their efforts to find a cure,” Cramer said. “The money we raise is given to the Alzheimer’s Association and they then give the money to the appropriate recipients.”

Mandy Grepares can be reached at 581-2812 or mgrepares@eiu.edu.