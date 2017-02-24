Chicago Alderman to present platform for Ill. Governor candidacy





The EIU College Democrats will be hosting a question-and-answer style meet and greet with Chicago Alderman Amaya Pawar, who announced his bid for the Democratic nomination for Governor.

The meet and greet will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday in Lumpkin Hall Auditorium.

Pawar represents 47th Ward, and according to a January 3rd article from the Chicago Tribune, “he’s going to run on a progressive platform that includes enacting a graduated income tax or imposing a higher income tax on millionaires, in large part to increase state revenue and expand education funding without gutting other social programs.”

Sam Reiss, the treasurer for EIU College Democrats, said Pawar will answer any questions students might have regarding his platform.

“He’s going to take questions and you can ask if you’re wondering how he’s going to keep Eastern open or how he’s going to fund schools – ask it,” Reiss said.

Reiss said it would be cool for students to just ask a question directly rather than reading about the answers through second-hand sources.

“You can meet this candidate without a media filter,” Reiss said. “Then it’s a lot easier to make your own opinion if you meet candidates running for office (in person).”

Pawar has been making visits to other campuses, and Reiss said his campaign got in touch with EIU College Democrats by contacting their state organization.

Reiss said it would be a cool opportunity for students to meet Pawar because “this is a guy who might be the next governor of Illinois.”

He said it is important, especially for students at Eastern, to know who is running for governor because that could decide if a budget gets passed and if Illinois public universities are funded.

“Whenever you get a chance to meet somebody you should definitely come and meet a candidate and talk with them and really get to know them.”

He said when meeting politicians or anyone of political importance, there is a sense one gets before meeting them that they are not real.

Reiss said when he meets politicians or sees them in person it is an almost unreal feeling knowing that they exist.

“It’s a feeling that I will never get over and it happens every time I meet a politician in a higher position that I read about,” Reiss said. “You never know where they are going to go. That’s why I like to meet as many as possible, because if I get a picture with them and they turn out to be president, I can say I knew them.”

As for turnout at the meet and greet, Reiss said he is hoping for at least a headcount of 20 students.

“We’re hoping for as many (students) as possible,” Reiss said. “I’m just going there to see what his vision for Illinois is.”

So far, Pawar and Chris Kennedy, son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, have announced their bid for the Democratic nomination.

Analicia Haynes can be reached at 581-2812 or achaynes@eiu.edu.