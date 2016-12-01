ESO and ECO to perform annual Holiday Concert Sunday





The Eastern Symphony Orchestra and Choral Ensembles will present their annual Holiday Concert 4 p.m. Sunday in the Dvorak Concert Hall of the Doudna Fine Arts Center.

The concert will be conducted by Richard Rossi,director of orchestral and choral activities. He has been a conductor for Eastern for over 16 years.

The ESO and the Choral Ensemble have also invited Desirée Hassler, The Charleston High School Advanced Chorus and the Iroquois West High School Chamber Chorus to perform on stage with them.

Hassler is a soprano and a part of the full-time chorus at Lyric Opera of Chicago who is originally from California. She has sung in recital, concerts and operas for a wide range of music from the Renaissance era to the 21st century.

The Charleston High School Advanced Chorus will be directed by Juliane Sharp. She has been teaching for nine years and is originally from Ohio. She also directs the fifth and sixth grade choruses in the Charleston Community School District.

The Iroquois West High School Chamber Chorus will be directed by Montana Thomason, and is an Eastern Alumnus. He also teaches and directs the fourth and fifth grade chorus.

They will be performing prepared pieces such as “Christmas Music from England” by Phillip Lane, an original piece by Rossi and other Christmas-themed music.

Tickets for the show are $13 for general admission, $11 for Eastern employees and seniors and $5 for students.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.