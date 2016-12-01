Column: Dama filling special role for basketball team





Basketball, Sports

With four returning starters and three incoming junior college transfers, there was already seemingly high potential for the Eastern men’s basketball team this season.

The athleticism at the hand of Eastern coach Jay Spoonhour is a wonder to watch as the 6’10 junior Muusa Dama proved Tuesday night with the soaring finish to Montell Goodwin’s alley-oop pass.

That is just what this team has been missing in recent years.

A year ago, the Panthers were getting pounded in the paint along with being outrebounded by every opponent just because they were so small.

Well now times have changed, and so has Eastern basketball as there is a new mojo in town.

Dama’s slam that sent the crowd in Lantz Arena into a frenzy is just a preview of what could be for the Panthers.

Dama’s physicality is one of many skills he possesses along with his ability to shoot from mid-range while it all leads to double-double performances like he put up against Bradley Tuesday night.

He finished with 11 rebounds and 12 points to notch his first double-double as a Panther, but he has posted similar results all season long.

Dama is averaging nearly 11 rebounds and nine points per game to start the season, and he has proven to be a physical specimen when on the court for Eastern.

His role of dominating the boards and creating space for the shooters is added to his ability to score from the field.

Dama has shot 53 percent this season while making 72 percent of his shots at the free-throw line.

His versatility on both sides of the ball offers a bright season to come for key players in the offense beginning with returning starters senior Demetrius McReynolds, junior Cornell Johnston and sophomore Casey Teson.

The trio returns for Eastern this season with less pressure to carry the team on their back because of players such as Dama.

The two other junior college transfers Goodwin and Ray Crossland have been a pivotal part of the Panthers’ offense all because of that new athletic look the team possesses.

The athleticism across the board is allowing Eastern to play a different game than a year ago while key offensive players space the floor.

A fine example is the reduced role of Johnston, who seemed to do it all for Eastern last season.

While Johnston is still one of the most important parts of the Panthers’ success, he is not expected to shoot lights out because of the likes of Dama and company.

The new looking Panthers may just be 4-3 to start this season, but if everything comes together, the ceiling of potential could only continue to rise.

Maher Kawash can be reached at 581-2812 or mwkawash@eiu.edu.