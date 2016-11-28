Music major to talk evolution of salsa





A presentation on the evolution of salsa music will be given by Rose Cloud, a senior music education major, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Black Box room of the Doudna Fine Arts Center.

According to the press release, the presentation will track the history and development of salsa music from African and Cuban origins. There will also be a live band with Eastern students and music professor Jamie Ryan.

“Cloud became interested in salsa music and dance when she studied abroad in Ecuador in 2014 and decided to combine her love of music and Spanish in her capstone project for the Departmental Honors in Music program,” the press release said.

Cloud is a tutor for Amigos and Friend, a counselor at Eastern’s Spanish Immersion Camp and is finishing her second semester of study in Latin music and percussion with professor Ryan.

Her goal is to become a bilingual music teacher, according to the press release.

Before the presentation there will also be a basic salsa dance lesson at 7 p.m. The presentation and dance lesson are free and open to everyone.

