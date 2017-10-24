OVC women’s basketball preview: Belmont picked to win new-look OVC





Filed under Basketball, Sports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Selected almost unanimously to repeat as OVC champions in a poll by rival coaches and referred to by a coach as “the class of the OVC,” the Belmont women’s basketball team is returning four starters to a team that went 16-0 in conference last season and were the hot topic at OVC media day.

Teams like Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, which was selected to finish second in the conference, returns five starters and is looking to challenge Belmont in the conference. Other teams like Tennessee-Martin and Morehead State look to make their marks in the upcoming season in a year that promises to be one to keep an eye on in OVC women’s basketball.

Four new coaches in the league, including Belmont’s Bart Brooks and Eastern’s Matt Bollant, look to add a new flavor of competition to the OVC, as the gap between the conference’s bottom four teams and middle four teams continues to blur.

Scouting Reports: The projected top four

Belmont Bruins- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish – 1st (242 points) of 12.

Belmont comes into the 2017-2018 season boasting three players featured on the All-OVC preseason team including junior guard Darby Maggard, senior Kylee Smith and senior center Sally McCabe. McCabe and Maggard were both selected as the preseason players of the year in the OVC. Maggard is widely thought of as being either the best or second-best point guard in the conference, as she averaged 14.5 points per game and led the conference with a 48.7 shooting percentage from three-point range.

“I don’t see a big gap like everyone else sees in our league, at least from the outside, I know the coaches in this league don’t see a big gap,” Brooks said. “I know that every single night in this league is going to be a challenge, a big challenge. I’m looking at we’re 0-0, we have done nothing this year. So, that’s kind of how I approach it and how our players are approaching it.”

Southern Illinois Edwardsville- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish – 2nd (199 points) of 12.

The Cougars return all five starters from their team that went 9-7 in the conference last season and opposing coaches are viewing that returning experience as something to watch for this season.

Junior Donshel Beck, who averaged nearly a double-double for the Cougars last season (14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds), is one of the five starters returning from last season. Beck was the lone Cougar selected to the all-preseason conference team.

Head coach Paula Buscher said that returning five starters from a team that has not quite gotten to where they want to be is key in the early stages of practice and the season.

“I don’t think there will be any surprises. They know what is coming at them,” Buscher said.

Tennessee–Martin- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish 3rd (198 points) of 12.

Tennessee-Martin is right alongside Belmont when it comes to preseason All-OVC selections, the Skyhawks have three of their own returning among four returning starters.

Sophomore and reigning OVC-freshmen of the year Kendall Spray is returning to star in the Skyhawk offense this season. Spray, who dropped 33 points in a game against Eastern last season, averaged 12.5 points per game last year and had a 38.4 three-point percentage. Myah Taylor and Ashton Feldhaus were the other two selected to the conference team. Taylor averaged 12.1 points per game and Feldhaus averaged 11.

Skyhawks head coach Kevin McMillian feels that both Belmont and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville outmatch his team, saying they were both “bigger, stronger and more athletic” than his team.

“(If we win the conference over Belmont and SIUE), well afterwards we would go get a lottery ticket,” McMillian said.

Morehead State- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish 4th (192 points) of 12.

The Eagles are returning eight total players including three starters to last year’s team that went 11-5 in the OVC and 21-10 overall.

Morehead State will not return its top scorer from last season Brianna McQueen and top three-point shooter Aayliah Wells. That, coupled with Belmont being the near unanimous number one team and Tennessee- Martin and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville returning the squad they have has led Eagles head coach Greg Todd to view their fourth-place projection as fair from the outside-looking in.

“That outs you in the top part of the conference and we’re hoping that we will get our program to a point where we are a legitimate top-four team every year, that’d be great,” Todd said.

Scouting Reports: Teams 5-12

Tennessee Tech- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish 5th (133 points) of 12.

Head coach Kim Rosamond’s squad is returning just six total players from last season’s team, but when one of those players is 2016-2017 All-OVC first team guard Yaktiva Hickson, a team can sleep a little better at night.

Hickson led the Golden Eagles last season averaging 16.9 points per game while adding a team-high 93 assists. At 5-foot-11 playing the guard position, Hickson gives this team a unique dynamic for teams to think about when game planning against Tennessee Tech.

Austin Peay- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish 6th (120 points) of 12.

With no player on the All-OVC preseason roster, the Governors are not a team that will dazzle opponents with the play of any specific player, but as a team that went an even 8-8 in conference last season, it is built with a highly efficient roster that shot 42 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range last season.

Jacksonville State- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish 7th (111 points) of 12.

Teams facing the Gamecocks this season will be seeing a much different team than the one that went 6-10 in league play last season, barely missing the conference tournament. And whether that is going to be a positive or negative thing for Jacksonville State is still unclear at this point in the year.

The Gamecocks will be replacing Destiny McLin, Brianna Benson, Lacey Buchanon and Kelly Naughton, the four of whom combined to score 48 percent of the Gamecocks’ points last season.

Murray State- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish t-8th (101) of 12.

It is not difficult to spot Murray State’s X-factor player. Senior and All-OVC preseason selection Ke’Shunan James averaged a conference high 20.5 points per game last season and the sixth best rebound total per game with 7.3. She will look to balance out a roster that is welcoming eight new players and a new head coach to a squad that went 7-9 in the OVC last year.

Southeast Missouri- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish t-8th (101) of 12.

One of the larger teams in the OVC as far as height is concerned, Southeast Missouri is an experienced team that will return 11 players from last year’s team. However, the three players Southeast Missouri are its top three scorers from last season, Bri Mitchell (16 point per game), Olivia Hackmann (14.4 points per game) and Hannah Noe (10.7 points per game).

Eastern Kentucky- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish 10th (83) of 12.

The Colonels are almost unrecognizable from last season as they have just four players returning to the roster and 12 newcomers on its roster. Head coach Chrissy Roberts expects it to take some time, maybe even all the way to conference play in December for her team to fully gel.

“One thing I have been proud of up to this point is just how hard we’re willing to work,” Roberts said. “Our energy and how we encourage each other and we’re growing and changing every day.”

Eastern- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish 11th (64 points) of 12.

Two names came out of the mouth of every opposing coach when talking about the Panthers, those of new head coach Matt Bollant and senior point guard Grace Lennox. Every coach that spoke of Bollant agreed that he brings a new look and a new level of competition to a Panther program that finished last in the conference last season.

Morehead State head coach Greg Todd said he believes Lennox might be the best point guard in the conference. Now a senior, Lennox was selected to the All-OVC preseason team and she averaged 16.3 points per game with 54 steals last season.

“We believe we are going to be different and we are working really hard to make sure we’re different,” Bollant said. “I do think giving us Grace (Lennox) gives us a chance to be different. We’ve got arguably the best point guard in the league and I think if we have a great year, could be player of the year in the league.”

Tennessee State- OVC Coaches Poll projected finish 12th (38 points) of 12.

Just one starter is returning for Tigers new head coach Jessica Kern, but feels her team is definitely better than the last place team they are projected to be.

“For sure (we are better than last place.)It is hard to judge a team that you don’t know. We have got ten new players, so it will be fun whooping up on some people,” Kern said.

JJ Bullock can be reached at 581-2812 or jpbullock@eiu.edu