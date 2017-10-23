Women’s golf meet picks up play Tuesday





The first day of the Evansville Braun Intercollegiate tournament was cancelled because of inclement weather. The tournament was scheduled to take place at the Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville, Indiana.

The tournament will be played tomorrow, except it will just be 18 holes rather than the 54 that were scheduled, weather permitting.

Evansville, Butler, Eastern, Fort Wayne, Illinois-Chicago, Indianapolis-Purdue University, Indiana State, Lipscomb, Northern Kentucky, Tennessee State and Valparaiso were set to compete in the tournament.

The meet was supposed to be the last of the fall for the Panthers who have placed 13th, 8th and 15th in their three tournaments this year.

Junior Daphne Chang leads the team in average score this season at 79. Her low round of the year is a 76.

Senior Anne Bahr is right behind her with a season average of 80 and a team low round of 72 this season. She is the Panthers’ most experienced golfer, playing 65 career rounds with a career average of 82.23.

Hannah Magda will finish with a season average of 85.13 and a low of 81 this season.

Two Panther golfers will finish with averages above 90 this year, McKenzie O’Brien and Sarah Guetersloh have averages of 90.63 and 94.13 respectively. O’Brien has a low of 85 and Guetersloh tops her with an 84.

The team as a whole has not played great. They finished in 14th place at the Northern Kentucky Fall Classic to open their season. They had a team score of 1006 at the tournament. Chang finished the highest individually at that tournament at 37 over par.

Eastern finished in 8th place of nine teams at the F and M Bank APSU Invitational tournament. The team had a score of 1013 with Chang once again being the low finisher in 15th place and a stroke total of 19 over par in the meet.

In the last meet they played in, they finished 10th of 15 teams. This time it would be Bahr who would lead the team that day, she finished in 13th place with a score of 10 over par.

JJ Bullock can be reached

581-2812 or jpbullock@eiu.edu