Homecoming 2017

The following is a photo gallery recapping Homecoming Week at Eastern. The events photographed are “Rumble in the Jungle”, “Homecoming Coronation”, the tailgate for the Homecoming football game, the Homecoming Parade and the 18th annual Homecoming 2.5K Race. These were photographed by various photographers for The Daily Eastern News.