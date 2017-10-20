Community can give back during Sock-tober





Filed under Homecoming, News

In connection with “Sock-tober,” volunteers from the Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteerism will be collecting socks for One Stop Community Christmas in Mattoon during Saturday’s Homecoming Parade.

The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers will be walking the route with baskets paradegoers can toss their donated socks in.

The office has been collecting socks all throughout the month of October.

“Sock-tober” began in 2014 as a way to contribute to One Stop Community Christmas.

The intention behind One Stop is to “help make December brighter not just for kids but the entire family,” said Beth Gillespie, interim director of Civic Engagement and Volunteering.

The Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteering is asking that socks of all sizes be donated, from ones that will fit newborns to adult men’s and women’s socks.

The office is also asking for a variety of colors and styles of socks.

“Patterns, argyles, socks with capes and unicorns are the styles most families get excited about,” Gillespie said.

About three laundry baskets were collected during last year’s “Sock-tober” month and the program hopes to collect more this year.

“It’s a great opportunity to have our campus and local community come together to support a great cause while having fun,” said Crystal Brown, assistant director of Civic Engagement and Volunteerism.

One Stop Community Christmas provides items to low-income families from seven different counties. The program helps over 900 families and 2,000 children a year.

Those unable to make it to the office or parade who would still like to donate can call the Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteering at 217-581-3967 and a pick-up can be arranged.

Hannah Myers can be reached at 581-2812 or hkmyers@eiu.edu.