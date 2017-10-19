Students participate in ‘Let’s Glo Wild’ cosmic bowling

Julies Garrett a freshman english major, throws a bowling ball down a lane at the "Let's Glo Wild" Cosmic Bowling event at the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union Bowling Lanes Thursday night. The event offered free food and drink, and had a raffle to give away gift cards for local businesses.





Students played glow in the dark bowling with a twist at “Let’s Glo Wild” Cosmic Bowling, part of a series of Homecoming events.

Avid bowlers and amateurs alike were able to lace up their bowling shoes, pick out a bowling ball and test out their skills against the pins for only a dollar.

Hits from the ‘90s and early 2000’s such as “Larger Than Life” by the Backstreet Boys and Kesha’s “We R Who We R” blared through the speakers.

Along with this came special effects lighting to enhance the atmosphere, mock-tails, a live DJ to pump up the crowd, a photo booth, special contests and prizes, as well as a raffle and giveaways.

Natalie Fadden, a resident assistant for Andrews Hall, came with eight residents from her floor, who decided to come out and wind down from midterms,

“I thought this would be a very good time to let loose, have fun, listen to music, and it’s also a better way to get to know your residents,” she said.

Fadden has taken her residents out to multiple events around campus, but she says Cosmic Bowling is one of her favorites so far.

Sam Gilbert, a political science major, as well as a resident assistant from Ford Hall, was able to sit back and relax by bowling, and support her friend and fellow resident assistant Natalie Fadden.

“(She) and I got dinner beforehand, so she invited me to come with,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said out of all of the Homecoming events she attended this year, this cosmic bowling “took the cake.”

“It is so interactive, and glow-in-the-dark is always a cool idea,” Gilbert said.

Dominique Brown, the chair of campus community relations for the Homecoming committee, said they like to come out and show people they care.

Brown was in charge of was Family Fun Night and has been on the Homecoming committee for two years now.

She said she definitely plans on being a part of it again the next year.

“They did something really different this year,” Brown said of Cosmic Bowling. “I haven’t really seen activities and events like this, so I’m really happy that they decided to step out of the usual box with bowling instead of something outside.”

Allorah Miles-L’Hote, a member of Eastern’s Homecoming committee and Eastern’s Residence Hall Association, was excited for this activity in particular.

“I’m really excited about this event. I think everyone is having a great time. It let’s people know where the bowling alley is and it shows them other parts of Eastern,” she said. “I don’t have to stress over anything. I can just come here and enjoy it. That’s why it’s one of my favorite events.”