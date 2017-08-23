The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

‘Muggles’ to get chance to play Quidditch

Staff Report
August 23, 2017
Harry Potter fans can experience their favorite fictional sport as a part of the Booth Library’s fall exhibit and program series.

The exhibit, “Twenty Years of Harry Potter: Celebrating a Phenomenon,” will include a Quidditch tournament organized by Chelsea Duncan, a kinesiology and sports study professor, according to a press release.

The Quidditch game will coincide with Family Weekend. It will start at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 in the Library Quad.

To play, those interested can email Duncan at ckduncan@eiu.edu with their names, the “house” they want to represent — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw— and the position they want to play, whether it is keeper, chaser, beater or seeker. Participants should also send Duncan their T-shirt size.

Registration is $7.50 for the T-shirt. According to the press release, players might be re-sorted into another Hogwarts house to keep teams even.

The deadline to register is at noon on Sept. 5.

According to its website, “Twenty Years of Harry Potter: Celebrating a Phenomenon” is set to take a look at the popularity and influence of the Harry Potter world in today’s society.

Programs include a keynote speech by English professor Suzie Park called “The Boy Who Lived: Harry Potter and the Culture of Death.”

Other items on the schedule include a talk on Harry Potter, Banned Books and Intellectual Freedom, a Harry Potter menu at The Klehm Café from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5 for $5.50 and a trivia night featuring costumes, music, activities and food at the Booth Library and the Tarble Arts Center.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.

