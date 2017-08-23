‘Muggles’ to get chance to play Quidditch





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Harry Potter fans can experience their favorite fictional sport as a part of the Booth Library’s fall exhibit and program series.

The exhibit, “Twenty Years of Harry Potter: Celebrating a Phenomenon,” will include a Quidditch tournament organized by Chelsea Duncan, a kinesiology and sports study professor, according to a press release.

The Quidditch game will coincide with Family Weekend. It will start at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 in the Library Quad.

To play, those interested can email Duncan at ckduncan@eiu.edu with their names, the “house” they want to represent — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw— and the position they want to play, whether it is keeper, chaser, beater or seeker. Participants should also send Duncan their T-shirt size.

Registration is $7.50 for the T-shirt. According to the press release, players might be re-sorted into another Hogwarts house to keep teams even.

The deadline to register is at noon on Sept. 5.

According to its website, “Twenty Years of Harry Potter: Celebrating a Phenomenon” is set to take a look at the popularity and influence of the Harry Potter world in today’s society.

Programs include a keynote speech by English professor Suzie Park called “The Boy Who Lived: Harry Potter and the Culture of Death.”

Other items on the schedule include a talk on Harry Potter, Banned Books and Intellectual Freedom, a Harry Potter menu at The Klehm Café from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5 for $5.50 and a trivia night featuring costumes, music, activities and food at the Booth Library and the Tarble Arts Center.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.